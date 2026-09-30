Where the payments conversation happens next.
Live roundtables, interviews and research briefings with the people building the payments and fintech economy. Join us on the day, or watch any session on demand.
Next Up
Government Disbursements Need to Move at the Speed of Need
For the people receiving them, government disbursements can arrive at moments of real urgency. A tax refund, emergency aid or public payout may be money someone is counting on right now. When the payout process moves slowly or lacks clarity around fund availability, it can create financial stress for constituents and operational strain for agencies.
Join us to hear how agencies can change that.
Speakers
Also on the calendar
B2B Payments 2026: The Agentic Enterprise
What happens when AI moves from analyzing payments to making them? Executives from Bottomline, WEX, Entrust, FIS and more explain the data, controls and governance it takes.
Events On-Demand
Paymentus: Who Makes the Starting Lineup for Payments and AI?
Football season is back, which means everyone gets to play general manager. For the September edition of What’s Next in Payments, PYMNTS is asking senior executives to look past the hype cycle and build a lineup for 2027. The goal is simple: separate the prospects from the pretenders and find out what belongs on the field as payments and AI move from experimentation to execution.
Tungsten Automation: Who Makes the Starting Lineup for Payments and AI?
25 min
Spreedly: Who Makes the Starting Lineup for Payments and AI?
13 min
Cross-Border Payouts Become the Next Platform Advantage
43 min
Billtrust: Only the Paranoid Thrive?
24 min
Synchrony: Only the Paranoid Thrive?
18 min
WEX: Only the Paranoid Thrive?
14 min