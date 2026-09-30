Where the payments conversation happens next.

Live roundtables, interviews and research briefings with the people building the payments and fintech economy. Join us on the day, or watch any session on demand.

Next Up

PYMNTS on Air Virtual event Wednesday, Sep 30 | 12:00 PM ET

Government Disbursements Need to Move at the Speed of Need

For the people receiving them, government disbursements can arrive at moments of real urgency. A tax refund, emergency aid or public payout may be money someone is counting on right now. When the payout process moves slowly or lacks clarity around fund availability, it can create financial stress for constituents and operational strain for agencies.

Join us to hear how agencies can change that.

Register and View Event Details
Government Disbursements Need to Move at the Speed of Need
PYMNTS on Air lockup

Speakers

John Gaffney
John Gaffney
Chief Content Officer
Moderator
Rick Malcolm
Rick Malcolm
Head of North America Government Solutions
Wade Arnold
Wade Arnold
Chief Executive Officer
Marshall Henry
Marshall Henry
Director of Digital Disbursement and Debit Card Solutions

Also on the calendar

PYMNTS on Air Virtual event
Monday, Oct 5 | 12:00 PM ET – Thursday, Oct 15 | 12:00 PM ET

B2B Payments 2026: The Agentic Enterprise

What happens when AI moves from analyzing payments to making them? Executives from Bottomline, WEX, Entrust, FIS and more explain the data, controls and governance it takes.

Register

Events On-Demand

What's Next in Payments

Paymentus: Who Makes the Starting Lineup for Payments and AI?

Football season is back, which means everyone gets to play general manager. For the September edition of What’s Next in Payments, PYMNTS is asking senior executives to look past the hype cycle and build a lineup for 2027. The goal is simple: separate the prospects from the pretenders and find out what belongs on the field as payments and AI move from experimentation to execution.

Featured conversation · 23 min

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