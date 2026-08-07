Latest in B2B Payment Trends

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The True Business Cost of Slow Disbursements

The Real-Time Perception Gap: How Experience Is Driving the Next Phase of Instant Payments Adoption

When Credit for Fast-Growing Companies Isn’t Really “Credit”

The Enterprise AI Payback Curve: Adoption Accelerates as Returns Take Shape
cybersecurity, hackers, phishing, data theft Cybersecurity
Hackers Spoof IT Helpdesk Numbers to Steal Enterprise Cloud Data
trade fraud Fraud Prevention
The US Government’s Trade-Fraud Crackdown Now Runs Through Payments
Zaria logo Banking
Zaria Seeks Trust Bank Charter for Crypto-Backed Loans
fiserv president resigns Earnings
Fiserv Puts Clover at Center of Its Technology Reset
Earnings
Buyer-Funded Revenue Powers Priority Technology Holdings’ Payables Surge
Earnings
Expedia Builds Beyond Its Website as AI Changes Travel Search
Banking
Nayax Aims to Transition From Payments Platform to Bank
Artificial Intelligence
AI Connects B2B Firms’ 3 Biggest Challenges: Goods, Contracts and Cash
Markets
Federal Reserve Readies Pilot Survey to Gauge Private Credit Markets
Accounts Receivable
Fiserv and Stuut Team to Bring AI Agents to Accounts Receivable 
Cryptocurrency
Banks Ask FDIC to Make Issuers Police Stablecoin Wallets
Investments
Maximum Emerges From Stealth With $30 Million to Build AI Banking OS
Acquiring
Santander’s $12 Billion Webster Bank Deal Wins Fed Approval
Accounts Payable
AP Automation Can’t Fix What It Can’t Connect
Earnings
Marqeta Deal Size Jumps 90% as Enterprise Push Gains Ground
Credit Cards
Thredd Brings Pliant’s Embedded Finance Model to the US

PYMNTS DATA


The Performance Gap: Why Every Transaction Is a Growth Opportunity

The Top-of-Wallet Challenge: Why Trust Alone Is Not Enough to Drive Card Usage

The Monthly Payment Is Becoming the Customer Relationship

New Data: Millennials Lead a More Affluent BNPL Market