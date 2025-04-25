Financing is particularly difficult for enterprises weathering shifting economic conditions, with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the backbone of the U.S. economy, limited in their options for funding. While many companies depend on corporate credit cards or traditional bank loans, fully half of U.S. SMBs rely on their day-to-day revenue to stay afloat—income that in today’s uncertain trade environment may not be enough to ensure their survival. Nearly 7% think they might not be around within the next two years.