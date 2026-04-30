April 2026
The Pay Later Ecosystem Report

The Pay Later Data Shift: Credit Card Installments Take the Lead

Buy now, pay later was supposed to challenge credit cards, but new PYMNTS Intelligence data shows a different story: Consumers are using credit card installments at more than twice the rate of BNPL, and younger consumers are helping drive that shift.

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    Buy now, pay later, the supposed credit card killer, has done something more consequential than steal market share in the Pay Later industry. It has forced card issuers to wake up. The payment alternative may have arrived with a fresh consumer proposition and a disruptive narrative, but one year of PYMNTS Intelligence data suggests the real story isn’t that BNPL is replacing cards. Instead, it’s that credit card installment plans are absorbing the Pay Later surge faster, at scale and from inside the issuer and merchant relationships consumers already have.

    This report examines core findings from the forthcoming PYMNTS Intelligence Pay Later Ecosystem Report. It covers the sustained lead of fixed credit card installments over BNPL, the preference among younger consumers for card-based installment options and BNPL’s greater adoption among high earners than among lower-income consumers. Together, this report shows the payment method is hardly a challenger-takes-all story. It’s a distribution story.

    The Pay Later Shift

    The Built-In Advantage

    BNPL woke up the competition, but the competition had built-in advantages that BNPL couldn’t match. Across eight surveys, consumers used credit card installment plans at more than twice the rate of BNPL. Card installment plans opened at 23% in April 2025 and reached 36% by March 2026. BNPL opened at 15% and flatlined since then. For card issuers, the message is that installment lending doesn’t require consumers to leave the card ecosystem. Rather, it has forced card programs to make Pay Later options visible, usable and attached to the accounts consumers already trust.

    Younger Consumers Favor Card-Based Pay Later Options

    The common narrative about BNPL is that it’s youth-focused. The most likely cohorts BNPL would capture include Gen Z, millennials and bridge millennials. Yet in every one of our surveys on Pay Later options, these generations used credit card installment plans at roughly 1.8 to 2.5 times the BNPL rate. Gen Z is the sharpest example. In April 2025, 31% used credit card installment plans and 21% used BNPL. By March 2026, 47% used credit card installment plans, while 23% used BNPL. Millennials and bridge millennials followed the same pattern. Younger consumers didn’t reject installment plans; they rejected the idea that they had to come from BNPL providers.

    Pay Later Is a Premium Habit, Not a Safety Net

    Conventional wisdom also holds that providers targeted BNPL to younger, credit-constrained consumers. The reality is that high earners use the Pay Later option most often. Consumers earning $150,000 or more annually used BNPL roughly twice as often as consumers earning less than $50,000 across the series. In April 2025, high earners used BNPL at 19%, versus 10% among lower-income consumers. By November, the gap widened to 22% versus 7%. In March 2026, it returned to 20% versus 10%. The order never flipped. BNPL found demand, but not primarily where its financial inclusion story said it would.

    For banks, networks and FinTechs, these findings point to a practical conclusion. Pay Later isn’t a standalone product category. Instead, it’s a feature embedded in broader financial relationships. BNPL is a relevant player, but the data shows that card issuers have the reach, account history and customer trust to shape how installment financing scales.

    Methodology

    This report is based on PYMNTS Intelligence surveys of approximately 2,500 U.S. adult consumers conducted monthly from September 2025 through March 2026, following the Pay Later series’ April 2025 launch. The sample was balanced to match the U.S. adult population by age, gender, education and income.

    The Pay Later Ecosystem is a PYMNTS Intelligence exclusive series.

    About

    PYMNTS INTELLIGENCE

    PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.

    The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:

    John Gaffney: Chief Content Officer
    Lynnley Browning: Managing Editor

    We are interested in your feedback on this report. If you have questions or comments, or if you would like to subscribe to this report, please email us at feedback@pymnts.com.

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