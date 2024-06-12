PYMNTS Intelligence
PYMNTS Intelligence.
Built for Decision-Makers.
Proprietary research, benchmarks, trackers and custom intelligence that help executives understand what happens next — and what to do about it.
surge in demand for AI chat support among departing credit union members
Explore the latest market intelligence.
Research organized the way you think about your business — by topic, not by report type.
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Delivery Formats
Three Ways to Put PYMNTS Intelligence to Work
Whatever the topic, the research arrives in one of three formats. Each exists for a different moment in a decision.
Trendscapes Reports
Proprietary survey research and recurring tracker series on the questions executives are actually facing — consumer AI choice, credit union retention, agentic commerce readiness and the markets you watch month over month.
Data Dashboards
Benchmarks, scores and living datasets built from continuous consumer and executive surveying — measure your position against the market, not against anecdotes.
Custom Research
Commissioned studies designed around your question, fielded with our panels and methodology, and delivered under your brand alongside ours — the model behind our work with Visa, Velera and Thredd.
Trendscapes are the topics shaping the future.
Conversations for brands to claim.
The Prompt Economy
Agentic Commerce
The American Paycheck
Fraud Economy
Banking 3.0
B2B Payments
How the World Shops
Main Street Economy
Digital Assets & New Rails
How Money Moves
The Engagement
How organizations work with us.
When a published report is not enough, a custom engagement follows a simple path.
Co-create
Study
Launch
Methodology
Our research manifesto.
Original, quantitative analysis of payments, commerce and consumer behavior — designed to identify structural trends before the market does.
Research integrity is what marks consulting-grade research — the source of truth for the conversation that everyone turns to and references long after publication.Yvonni Markaki · SVP, Head of PYMNTS Intelligence
What PYMNTS Intelligence is
PYMNTS Intelligence is an independent research arm of PYMNTS, conducting original, quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence, commerce, payments, financial services and consumer behavior. Our work is designed to identify structural trends, behavioral shifts and economic realities shaping how people and businesses transact.
PYMNTS Intelligence produces primary research — data collected, analyzed and interpreted by our own data analytics and research teams, rather than repackaged from third-party sources or vendor-provided materials.
What PYMNTS Intelligence is not
PYMNTS Intelligence does not produce promotional content, advertorial research or vendor-directed analysis. Although it is supported through external funding, it is not commissioned to promote specific products, companies or commercial outcomes.
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Strategic B2B Partnerships
Own the Conversation. Drive Demand.
Tell us whether you want to be known or to be found. We design the program, run the research, produce the content, host the room and deliver the results — you bring the brand and the point of view.