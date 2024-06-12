PYMNTS Intelligence

PYMNTS Intelligence
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PYMNTS Intelligence.
Built for Decision-Makers.

Proprietary research, benchmarks, trackers and custom intelligence that help executives understand what happens next — and what to do about it.

30 Industry reports
Billions Proprietary data points
Built to Lead or Losing Ground? report cover How Acquirers Prepare for Agentic Commerce report cover The ABCs of AI Credit report cover
Proprietary Data 122%

surge in demand for AI chat support among departing credit union members

Explore the latest market intelligence.

Research organized the way you think about your business — by topic, not by report type.

Get the Latest Market Intelligence

In collaboration with

Visa
Mastercard
American Express
Bank of America
Citi
Fiserv
Trustly
Ingo Payments
CareCredit
Splitit
Intellicheck
LendingClub

Delivery Formats

Three Ways to Put PYMNTS Intelligence to Work

Whatever the topic, the research arrives in one of three formats. Each exists for a different moment in a decision.

Need original market evidence?

Trendscapes Reports

Proprietary survey research and recurring tracker series on the questions executives are actually facing — consumer AI choice, credit union retention, agentic commerce readiness and the markets you watch month over month.

AI Readiness Benchmark ● Live
Payments 82
Banking 64
Retail 57
Insurance 44
Composite score · Millions of proprietary data points
Need benchmarks and proprietary datasets?

Data Dashboards

Benchmarks, scores and living datasets built from continuous consumer and executive surveying — measure your position against the market, not against anecdotes.

Need something tailored?

Custom Research

Commissioned studies designed around your question, fielded with our panels and methodology, and delivered under your brand alongside ours — the model behind our work with Visa, Velera and Thredd.

Trendscapes are the topics shaping the future.
Conversations for brands to claim.

01 Available

The Prompt Economy

Studies include
Consumer AI Adoption Enterprise AI Transformation
02 Available

Agentic Commerce

Studies include
Agentic Payments Merchant AI Agentic Consumer Credit
03 Available

The American Paycheck

Studies include
Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumer Confidence Transactional Payroll
04 Available

Fraud Economy

Studies include
Fraud & Identity Account Takeover Authentication Disputes
05 Available

Banking 3.0

Studies include
Embedded Finance — Consumer Embedded Finance — SMB Bank Innovation Readiness
06 Available

B2B Payments

Studies include
Emerging Middle Market Working Capital Efficiency The Certainty Index
07 Available

How the World Shops

Studies include
Shop & Pay Big Retail Consumer Credit Digital Wallet Adoption
08 Available

Main Street Economy

Studies include
SMB Growth Monitor Main Street Health Index
09 Available

Digital Assets & New Rails

Studies include
Digital Assets Index Stablecoin Adoption
10 Available

How Money Moves

Studies include
Instant Payments Real-Time Payment Index Cross-Border Payments

The Engagement

How organizations work with us.

When a published report is not enough, a custom engagement follows a simple path.

01

Co-create

Tell us the decision you are trying to make. A 30-minute conversation scopes the question, the audience and the evidence required.
02

Study

We design and field the research — proprietary surveys, benchmarks and analysis built around your question, on our panels and methodology.
03

Launch

You get the findings, the data and the story — ready to brief a board, shape a roadmap or take to market.

Methodology

Our research manifesto.

Original, quantitative analysis of payments, commerce and consumer behavior — designed to identify structural trends before the market does.

Research integrity is what marks consulting-grade research — the source of truth for the conversation that everyone turns to and references long after publication.

Yvonni Markaki · SVP, Head of PYMNTS Intelligence

What PYMNTS Intelligence is

PYMNTS Intelligence is an independent research arm of PYMNTS, conducting original, quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence, commerce, payments, financial services and consumer behavior. Our work is designed to identify structural trends, behavioral shifts and economic realities shaping how people and businesses transact.

PYMNTS Intelligence produces primary research — data collected, analyzed and interpreted by our own data analytics and research teams, rather than repackaged from third-party sources or vendor-provided materials.

What PYMNTS Intelligence is not

PYMNTS Intelligence does not produce promotional content, advertorial research or vendor-directed analysis. Although it is supported through external funding, it is not commissioned to promote specific products, companies or commercial outcomes.

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Strategic B2B Partnerships

Own the Conversation. Drive Demand.

Tell us whether you want to be known or to be found. We design the program, run the research, produce the content, host the room and deliver the results — you bring the brand and the point of view.

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