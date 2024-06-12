What PYMNTS Intelligence is

PYMNTS Intelligence is an independent research arm of PYMNTS, conducting original, quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence, commerce, payments, financial services and consumer behavior. Our work is designed to identify structural trends, behavioral shifts and economic realities shaping how people and businesses transact.

PYMNTS Intelligence produces primary research — data collected, analyzed and interpreted by our own data analytics and research teams, rather than repackaged from third-party sources or vendor-provided materials.