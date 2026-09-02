The Prompt Economy
The AI economy, measured and explained.
News, commentary, interviews, original research and continually updated indicators showing what AI is changing and what comes next.
And it fell last quarter.
Trendscapes™ · N=2,412 · Q2 2026
Daily Coverage
The Prompt Economy Decision Intelligence Platform
Research & Data
The proprietary reports and benchmarks the industry references.
- Research studies
- Trendscapes reports
- Trendscapes Dashboards
News & Insights
Reporting, analysis and executive interviews on how AI is changing consumer behavior, enterprise operations and commerce.
- Breaking news
- Editorial analysis
- Daily coverage
Conversation
Bringing data insights to life through your brand’s POV.
- Executive interviews
- PYMNTS On Air workshops and events
- Trackers – gated reports
- In Person Events
Amplification
Extending reach across PYMNTS and mainstream business media.
- PYMNTS ad network
- Newsletter sponsorship
- Content syndication
- Social Channels
The Prompt Economy Trendscapes™
Tracking consumer AI adoption and enterprise AI transformation since 2023.
Consumer AI Adoption
Measures how consumers use AI for search, shopping, financial planning, and productivity.
Enterprise AI
Measures how large enterprises are transforming workflows and business outcomes with AI.
Agentic Commerce
Measures the adoption of agentic B2B payments, merchant acceptance, and agentic consumer credit.
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Amplification
Every company has an AI narrative. We can broadcast yours.
Distribution across PYMNTS owned channels, the daily newsletter and mainstream business media.
What Matters Now
Decision intelligence.
Lead Signal
The New AI Handshake: Data Shows When Consumers Want Help and When They Want Control
Consumer AI Benchmark research tracking consumer AI behavior across 54 use cases.
Trendscapes™
How Enterprise Leaders Are Turning AI Adoption Into Operating Advantage
A PYMNTS Data Book built on the Enterprise AI Benchmark.
Original Reporting
The Agentic Enterprise Connects AI to Real Business Results
Executives on deployment, governance and the business processes AI now runs.
Commentary
Point of view, interpretation and arguments from PYMNTS leaders and contributors.
“You cannot retrofit a moat. The companies bolting AI onto an existing product are defending a position that stopped mattering.”
“Governance is not the brake on enterprise AI. It is the only thing that has let any of it reach production.”
“Banks are not losing to AI-native challengers. They are losing to the routing decision they made in 2019.”