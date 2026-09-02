The Prompt Economy

The AI economy, measured and explained.

News, commentary, interviews, original research and continually updated indicators showing what AI is changing and what comes next.

11.9% ↓ 0.6 pts QoQ

And it fell last quarter.

Trendscapes™ · N=2,412 · Q2 2026

Daily Coverage

The Prompt Economy Decision Intelligence Platform

Research & Data

The proprietary reports and benchmarks the industry references.

  • Research studies
  • Trendscapes reports
  • Trendscapes Dashboards
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News & Insights

Reporting, analysis and executive interviews on how AI is changing consumer behavior, enterprise operations and commerce.

  • Breaking news
  • Editorial analysis
  • Daily coverage

Conversation

Bringing data insights to life through your brand’s POV.

  • Executive interviews
  • PYMNTS On Air workshops and events
  • Trackers – gated reports
  • In Person Events

Amplification

Extending reach across PYMNTS and mainstream business media.

  • PYMNTS ad network
  • Newsletter sponsorship
  • Content syndication
  • Social Channels

The Prompt Economy Trendscapes™

Tracking consumer AI adoption and enterprise AI transformation since 2023.

Consumer AI Adoption

Consumer AI Adoption

Measures how consumers use AI for search, shopping, financial planning, and productivity.

Enterprise AI

Enterprise AI

Measures how large enterprises are transforming workflows and business outcomes with AI.

Agentic Commerce

Agentic Commerce

Measures the adoption of agentic B2B payments, merchant acceptance, and agentic consumer credit.

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Amplification

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Distribution across PYMNTS owned channels, the daily newsletter and mainstream business media.

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What Matters Now

Decision intelligence.

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Commentary

Point of view, interpretation and arguments from PYMNTS leaders and contributors.

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