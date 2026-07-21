The Agentic Enterprise Connects AI to Real Business Results

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Artificial intelligence is crossing an important line inside the enterprise. It is moving from generating answers and assisting employees to executing work, coordinating systems and making decisions within defined boundaries.

The transition is already underway across payments, banking, credit, compliance, fraud, customer service and corporate finance. In this eBook, executives from Visa, FIS, Synchrony, WEX, Billtrust, i2c, Thales, Velera, Bottomline and other industry leaders describe what they are learning as AI agents move from demonstrations into real operating environments.

Their contributions reveal a broad agreement. The agentic enterprise will not be built by deploying the largest number of agents or pursuing autonomy for its own sake. It will be built by redesigning the systems, processes and decision rights around them.

That work starts with infrastructure. Agents need trusted data, connected platforms, real-time access and machine-readable rules before they can act reliably across enterprise workflows. It also requires new forms of governance. Companies must define what agents can decide, which actions require approval, when systems must escalate and who remains accountable when something goes wrong.

The essays also explore the changing role of people. As agents absorb repetitive investigation, routing, reconciliation and processing work, employees are shifting toward exception management, policy design, oversight, judgment and customer relationships. The result is less a story of wholesale replacement than one of work being redistributed between humans and machines.

Across the submissions, one principle appears repeatedly. Autonomy must be earned. Low-risk, structured tasks may be delegated first. Higher-impact decisions involving money, regulation, fraud, credit or customer trust will continue to require stronger controls and human intervention.

The agentic enterprise is therefore not a distant vision of machines running companies on their own. It is an operating model taking shape now, one workflow, permission and decision at a time.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.