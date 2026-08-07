Digital Transformation
Digital Transformation Research
New Itinerary: How Invoice-to-Pay Platforms Are Transforming Hospitality
Manual accounts payable (AP) processes are emerging as a significant pain point for the hospitality sector. In an industry known for its high transaction volumes, ranging from housekeeping supplies to food services, finance teams are inundated by a relentless stream of invoices and payment reconciliations each month. In such a setting, a reliance on manual […]
Big Three: How Choice, Confidence and Convenience Drive Payments Optimization
As the digital transformation evolves, payments optimization has become the ultimate test for businesses striving to maintain a competitive edge. Companies are seeking the perfect balance in their payment processes to maximize both revenue and consumer engagement. Even small adjustments to payment processes can punch far above their weight, potentially leading to new customer acquisition, […]
The Great Paper Escape: Transforming Accounts Payable for the Digital Age
Paper checks continue to dominate the accounts payable (AP) landscape — a costly reality when digital payments innovation pulses through every artery of commerce. AP departments across industries remain mired in paper-based, legacy payments that erode business relationships. Suppliers increasingly demand buyer partners that ensure frictionless, timely payments. For AP teams, modernizing their payments strategy […]
The Under-the-Radar Changes Transforming How Money Moves
For most of the past two decades, digital commerce has evolved through visible, headline-grabbing breakthroughs. Think: smartphones, app stores, one-click checkout and real-time payments. But the most consequential changes underway across commerce today are less obvious to consumers and even to businesses. They are structural, architectural and philosophical. These paradigm shifts spent much of 2025 […]
Fighting Fraud and Finding Trust Amid Banking’s Data Deluge
In today’s digital economy, data has become the essential resource that creates the engine powering financial institutions (FIs), credit unions and FinTechs. Yet in an environment where fraud is escalating, government data pipelines are narrowing and artificial intelligence is reshaping decision-making, the urgent question is no longer whether data matters but whether firms can trust […]
More in Digital Transformation
Artificial Intelligence
$30 an Hour Buys a Robot Housekeeper in San Francisco
Artificial Intelligence
Actualyze AI Raises $7 Million for Platform For Governing AI
Exclusive Clips
PYMNTS DATA
Businesses at Risk: The High Cost of Manual AR Processes and What to Do About It
The speed of business today demands agility, yet outdated accounts receivable (AR) processes remain a stubborn bottleneck for many organizations. Increasingly, the complexity and volume of invoices threaten to overwhelm manual systems, leaving businesses even more vulnerable to inefficiencies and lost revenue. In the face of these challenges, AR automation is no longer a luxury […]
Why More Restaurants Need to Bite Into Digital Transformation
Today’s restaurant customers crave the convenience of contactless payments, and opportunities abound to provide them. However, the comfort of conventional payment methods, coupled with the challenges of staffing shortages and broader macroeconomic factors, is impacting adoption rates, leaving some restaurants at risk of losing diners to more innovative competitors. Newer technologies such as digital wallets, […]
Core Strength: FIs Must Modernize to Meet the FinTech Challenge
Banks are increasingly aware of the competitive threat posed by digital-native FinTechs, which are quickly gaining market share with innovative digital offerings. Until 2024, only a minority of bankers saw this threat as significant, but that share rose to a majority this year, with 60% of bank executives now seeing big FinTechs as a significant […]
Progress and Protection: Balancing Convenience and Security in Digital Banking
Digital transformation continues to fundamentally reshape the financial industry, promising unparalleled convenience through advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), open banking and real-time payments. It also opens doors to both emerging and evolving types of fraud. Indeed, delivering the seamless, innovative digital banking experiences consumers demand is challenging enough, but banks and financial institutions (FIs) […]
B2B and Digital Payments – November 2023
Generation Z and millennial consumers have complex needs when it comes to insurance purchasing, saying they prefer to buy online but still expect to obtain in-person advice from an insurance professional due to a lack of confidence in their knowledge. The latest “B2B and Digital Payments Tracker®,” a collaboration with American Express, examines how insurers must walk a fine line between digital agility and cultivating relationships to attract and retain a new generation of policyholders.
FinTechs Look to M&A for Profitability as Economic Shake-Up Continues
The economy stands to make for some unlikely unions in the financial technology space over the next 24 months. Banks have traditionally viewed FinTechs as agile rivals in the digital transformation of banking that has taken place over the last several years, especially as FinTechs rode a massive wave of growth. Although banks have been […]
Digital-First Banking – July 2023
Cybersecurity, cost reduction and easier integration of new services are among the benefits driving banks to the cloud, but implementation can be a hurdle for many. In the “Digital-First Banking Tracker®,” a collaboration with NCR, PYMNTS explains how aligning goals between banks and their IT partners will be critical to the future of cloud technology in the banking industry.
B2B and Digital Payments – May 2023
Spas and salons were among the pandemic’s worst-hit businesses, but Rosy Salon Software’s Jason Foodman explains how cutting-edge digital payment and scheduling platforms can help salons maximize profits while providing a convenient experience for their customers. Read more in the “B2B and Digital Payments Tracker®,” a collaboration with American Express.
The Under-the-Radar Changes Transforming How Money Moves
For most of the past two decades, digital commerce has evolved through visible, headline-grabbing breakthroughs. Think: smartphones, app stores, one-click checkout and real-time payments. But the most consequential changes underway across commerce today are less obvious to consumers and even to businesses. They are structural, architectural and philosophical. These paradigm shifts spent much of 2025 […]
Fighting Fraud and Finding Trust Amid Banking’s Data Deluge
In today’s digital economy, data has become the essential resource that creates the engine powering financial institutions (FIs), credit unions and FinTechs. Yet in an environment where fraud is escalating, government data pipelines are narrowing and artificial intelligence is reshaping decision-making, the urgent question is no longer whether data matters but whether firms can trust […]
The Gen Z Decoder Ring – August 2025
Gen Z isn’t different. They’re digital by default. For “The Gen Z Decoder Ring,” PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 25,000+ U.S. consumers to decode how Gen Z is rewriting the rules of just about everything digital, including payments and banking. From digital wallets to credit-building hacks, this data-rich report reveals why Gen Z isn’t just keeping up with the future; they’re leading it. Now available for download.
Payments Leaders Swap Certainty for Scale, Speed and Resilience
Operational stability may never return to what it once was. The new North Star isn’t certainty; it’s capability. From Wall Street to Main Street, financial services leaders are figuring out how to accelerate transformation while mitigating risk, reduce spend while increasing value and scale faster without sacrificing resilience. As trade-offs go, it’s a tall task […]
Payments Execs on Agentic AI: ‘The Back Office Will Never Be the Same’
The age of agentic AI is here, and it’s rewriting the rules of financial services. Artificial intelligence (AI) is experiencing a fundamental shift. Once confined to the realms of content generation and isolated automation tasks, AI’s capabilities have advanced beyond its game generative capabilities toward what many industry leaders call “agentic AI.” Characterized by the […]
How People Pay eBook – February 2025
Consumers are increasingly connected, and their growing comfort with technology is reshaping how they pay. Connected tech users are leading the charge, ditching cash in favor of digital wallets and online purchases, while mainstream consumers are driving the surge in mobile payments. Download this exclusive dataset and learn how people pay for tech.
From Mainframes to Microservices: Cloud Migration Ushers In New Era for Financial Services
Welcome to the new era of banking, where legacy systems are being shattered and rebuilt from the ground up. This isn’t your grandfather’s tech upgrade; it’s a $1 trillion transformation that’s turning staid financial institutions into nimble tech powerhouses. J.P. Morgan Payments, the 150-year-old bank’s payments division, is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) for several use […]