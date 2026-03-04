Samsung’s AI Factory Moves Supply Chain Automation to Data Layer

Highlights
Automation is shifting from hardware to AI coordination, with intelligent systems managing robots, workers and logistics in real time.
Supply chains are becoming integrated ecosystems, combining robotics, sensors, computer vision and data platforms to optimize operations.
AI-driven data integration boosts resilience, enabling predictive maintenance, real-time adjustments and better responses to supply and trade disruptions.
Machines have taken over the logistics and manufacturing world. This isn’t new or surprising. Warehouse automation began in the middle of the last century, when Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) were introduced in the 1950s.