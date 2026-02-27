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What PYMNTS Intelligence Is

PYMNTS Intelligence is an independent research arm of PYMNTS.com, conducting original, quantitative analysis of artificial intelligence, commerce, payments, financial services and consumer behavior. Our work is designed to identify structural trends, behavioral shifts, and economic realities shaping how people and businesses transact.

PYMNTS Intelligence produces primary research, or data that is collected, analyzed, and interpreted by our data analytics and research teams rather than repackaged from third-party sources or vendor-provided materials.

What PYMNTS Intelligence Is Not

PYMNTS Intelligence does not produce promotional content, advertorial research or vendor-directed analysis.

Although PYMNTS Intelligence research is supported through external funding, it is not commissioned to promote specific products, companies or commercial outcomes.

Research Independence Statement

All PYMNTS Intelligence research is:

Hypothesis-driven

Independently designed by PYMNTS Intelligence analysts

Fielded using PYMNTS Intelligence-controlled sampling strategies

Analyzed and interpreted exclusively by PYMNTS Intelligence

Written and framed without external editorial control

Research partners provide funding support for PYMNTS studies but do not:

Select research hypotheses

Influence survey design or methodology

Control sampling, fielding or data collection

Change conclusions, insights or framing

PYMNTS Intelligence retains full and final authority over all research outputs.

Methodological Rigor

PYMNTS Intelligence applies analytical standards consistent with academic economics, applied social science and top-tier management consulting, including:

Pre-defined hypotheses established before fielding

Transparent sampling methodologies

Statistical validation and robustness checks

A commitment to rely exclusively on real-world data rather than synthetic, artificially generated datasets.

Our research teams include economists, data scientists and social science researchers trained in quantitative analysis and experimental design.

Economic Model Transparency

PYMNTS Intelligence operates under a research patronage model.

Organizations support PYMNTS research through funding partnerships that provide access to insights and data. This model enables enterprises to benefit from management-consulting-level rigor at a fraction of the cost typically associated with advisory engagements, often four to five times more expensive for comparable analytical depth.

Funding provides access, not influence.

Commitment to Objectivity

PYMNTS Intelligence publishes findings regardless of whether they align with prevailing narratives, industry assumptions or partner expectations. When data contradicts market claims or vendor positioning, PYMNTS Intelligence reports the contradiction.

This commitment is central to PYMNTS Intelligence’s role as a trusted research authority.

Why PYMNTS Intelligence Research Matters

Because PYMNTS Intelligence maintains full methodological and editorial independence, its research is used by:

Enterprises and financial institutions

Policymakers and regulators

Investors and strategists

Academics and analysts

PYMNTS Intelligence is cited as a primary source of original data, not as sponsored or promotional content.

The PYMNTS Research Credo

Data before narrative.

Hypotheses before conclusions.

Independence before sponsorship.

PYMNTS Intelligence research is independently designed, fielded, analyzed and written by PYMNTS Intelligence with real-world data collected through rigorous survey sampling methods. Research partners provide funding support but exercise no control over methodology, data collection, findings or conclusions.