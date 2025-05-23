Your News, Amplified

Share your company’s most important updates with decision-makers across payments, commerce and financial industries. PYMNTS Newswire is a self-service platform that helps you distribute press releases to a highly engaged, relevant audience.

Whether it’s a product launch, company milestone or valuable industry insight, PYMNTS Newswire ensures your story gets noticed.

Submitting a press release through PYMNTS Newswire does not impact our journalists’ independent editorial decisions but guarantees publication to our readers. All releases must follow our Content Policy.