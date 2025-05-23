Newswire Content Policy

At PYMNTS, we provide a platform for industry leaders and innovators to share insights, trends, and analysis shaping the future of payments and commerce. To maintain the highest editorial standards and deliver valuable content to our audience, all submitted content must adhere to the following guidelines:

Submission Guidelines

Relevance: Content must focus on topics related to payments, fintech, eCommerce, digital transformation, and other key industry themes covered by PYMNTS.

Content must focus on topics related to payments, fintech, eCommerce, digital transformation, and other key industry themes covered by PYMNTS. Originality: Submissions should be original, well-researched, and free of plagiarism. We do not accept content that has been previously published elsewhere.

Submissions should be original, well-researched, and free of plagiarism. We do not accept content that has been previously published elsewhere. Transparency & Accuracy: All claims, data, and references must be properly sourced from credible industry reports, studies, or firsthand company insights. Misinformation or unsubstantiated claims will not be accepted.

All claims, data, and references must be properly sourced from credible industry reports, studies, or firsthand company insights. Misinformation or unsubstantiated claims will not be accepted. No Promotional Content: While we welcome thought leadership and expert analysis, submissions should not be overtly promotional. Articles should provide genuine insights rather than serve as an advertisement for a product, company, or service.

To ensure PYMNTS remains a trusted source for industry news and insights, we welcome announcements that are timely, accurate, and relevant to the payments and digital commerce ecosystem. Examples of business announcements that align with our content policy include:

Mergers and acquisitions

Strategic partnerships

Investment rounds and funding news

Product launches and service expansions

Market research findings and industry insights

Financial results and earnings reports

Regulatory updates and compliance news

Leadership changes and key hiring announcements

Upcoming industry events and thought leadership initiatives.

Prohibited Content

The following content is strictly prohibited for submission to PYMNTS Newswire:

Content that promotes illegal, harmful, or offensive materials.

Any form of spam or excessive self-promotion.

Unsubstantiated claims or misinformation.

Content that is discriminatory, harassing, or offensive in nature.

Press releases that lack clear, accurate, or relevant information.

Content that violates copyright or intellectual property rights.

Political content or promotion of any political agenda, candidate or party.

PYMNTS reserves the right to remove any content violating these guidelines without a refund or credit.

Editorial Review Process

PYMNTS reserves the right to edit submissions for clarity, style, and alignment with our editorial standards.

Content that does not meet our quality guidelines may be returned for revision or declined.

We maintain full discretion over publication timing and placement.

Disclaimer on Analytics and Performance

While articles are published on PYMNTS.com, PYMNTS does not guarantee specific page views, impressions, or engagement metrics for any submitted content. Article performance may vary based on factors such as relevance, timing, and audience interest.

Limited Promotional Support Published articles may not receive promotion outside of the designated section of the site (e.g., no inclusion in newsletters or homepage features) unless part of a separate, explicitly agreed-upon promotional package. Influence of External Factors Performance metrics can be influenced by variables beyond PYMNTS’ control, such as search engine algorithms, competing news, or seasonal trends. Content Quality and Audience Fit Articles that are highly relevant, timely, and well-written may naturally perform better. It is the responsibility of the client to ensure content aligns with audience interests.

Sponsorship & Paid Opportunities

For companies seeking branded content opportunities, PYMNTS offers thought leadership content programs that provide deeper engagement and visibility. For more information on our content, research or media programs, contact partnerships@pymnts.com.

How To Submit

For editorial submissions and inquiries, please contact our editorial team at editorial@pymnts.com. Due to the volume of submissions, we may not be able to respond to all inquiries, but we will review each submission carefully.

By submitting press releases to PYMNTS Newswire, contributors agree to these guidelines, PYMNTS’ Terms and Conditions, and grants PYMNTS exclusive rights to publish and distribute the content across PYMNTS’ platforms. Content submitted to PYMNTS may not be distributed, republished, or shared by third-party platforms or services without prior written approval from PYMNTS.