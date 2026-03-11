Virtual Cards Target Europe’s Business Payments Bottleneck

Highlights
Europe’s B2B payments bottleneck is operational, not infrastructural, as supplier onboarding, data collection and workflow complexity create friction despite strong payment rails.
Virtual and commercial cards are underused but valuable, enabling automation while balancing buyer credit needs with faster supplier payments.
Supplier enablement is the main barrier, as many suppliers lack digital infrastructure or card acceptance, slowing the adoption of automated payment workflows.
Watch more: Need to Know With Boost Payment Solutions’ Rene Stynen
Rene Stynen is the senior vice president, EMEA, B2B Payments at Boost Payment Solutions, the only FinTech acquirer and gateway provider exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace.
