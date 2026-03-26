Why Price Takes a Back Seat in Embedded Finance Deals
Embedded finance is increasingly central to how B2B companies buy and sell, but it only works as well as the bank or FinTech behind it. New PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that trust and security are the deciding factors in who a B2B firm chooses to work with, and by open water over pricing and how fast a solution can get up and running. B2B firms see embedded finance as part of their operational DNA, not as a quick way to juice profits. And they understand that the wrong provider can create shockwaves.