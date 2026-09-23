WorkWhile CEO Bets AI Creates a Worker Shortage, Not a Job Shortage
The loudest arguments about artificial intelligence and labor have focused on how many jobs machines will take. WorkWhile CEO Simon Khalaf is planning around a different constraint: too few workers for the jobs employers need filled.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Simon Khalaf is CEO of WorkWhile, a labor marketplace that connects businesses with hourly and shift workers.