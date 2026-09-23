Agentic Commerce Needs Its Febreze Moment
By Karen Webster | September 23, 2026
In the mid-1990s, Procter & Gamble made a stunning claim. They said they’d invented a miracle in a bottle.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
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