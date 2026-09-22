OpenAI Hands Banks a Shortcut Around Billion-Dollar Core Rewrites

Highlights
Replacing a bank’s core system can take five years and hundreds of millions of dollars, which is why decades-old terminals still sit next to modern web forms.
Computer-use AI operates those old screens the way an employee does, reading what is displayed and adjusting when it changes, something scripted software robots never could.
OpenAI’s new GPT-6 Astra model finishes a screen task in about half the time of its predecessor, yet the best AI still completes fewer than a third of long, realistic jobs from start to end.
In a bank’s back office, an employee pulls up a customer’s account on a decades-old terminal, reads the balance and types it into a newer web form to finish the file. The two systems don’t talk to each other. The person in the chair is the connection.