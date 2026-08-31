The AI Prediction Market
Every Economic Breakthrough Needs a Way to Track It.
AI Now Has One.
The AI Market is the first continuously refreshed prediction market built on independently measured AI adoption. Created by Crypto.com and PYMNTS, it turns fresh evidence about consumers, enterprises and public companies into tradable contracts.
How the AI Market Works
Measure what AI is changing. Price what happens next.
PYMNTS Intelligence measures AI adoption directly across consumers, enterprises and public companies. Crypto.com turns those independently measured signals into prediction contracts. Market participants express a view, and each contract settles against fresh, published measurement.
MEASURE
PYMNTS Intelligence collects fresh consumer, enterprise and corporate evidence.
CREATE
Consequential, measurable questions become clearly defined prediction contracts.
TRADE
Eligible participants express a view through Crypto.com’s regulated market infrastructure.
SETTLE
Contracts settle against published definitions, sources, measurement and calendars.
Methodology and Settlement
Every contract starts and ends with independent measurement.
The AI Market is powered exclusively by the AI measurement framework developed by PYMNTS Intelligence through nearly 30 months of continuous measurement. Historical data establishes each benchmark and contract methodology. Fresh monthly and quarterly measurements determine settlement.
Contract specification
Inspectable by design
|Definition
|Approved contract language and measurable threshold.
|Measurement source
|PYMNTS Intelligence measurement engine and published source.
|Close date
|Approved Crypto.com contract calendar.
|Settlement date
|Fresh monthly or quarterly measurement release.
|Audit trail
|Definitions, sources, measurement and settlement documentation.
What We Measure
Three engines measure AI adoption as it changes.
Independent measurement provides the evidence behind every market definition and settlement.
Market Analysis
Reporting on movement, launches and settlements.
Watch this space for contract settlement announcements, news and editorial coverage.
Eligibility and jurisdiction disclosures will follow Crypto.com legal and compliance review. Contract titles shown here are review placeholders and must be replaced by the approved Crypto.com feed before publication.