The AI Prediction Market

THE AI PREDICTION MARKET

Every Economic Breakthrough Needs a Way to Track It.
AI Now Has One.

The AI Market is the first continuously refreshed prediction market built on independently measured AI adoption. Created by Crypto.com and PYMNTS, it turns fresh evidence about consumers, enterprises and public companies into tradable contracts.

How the AI Market Works

Measure what AI is changing. Price what happens next.

PYMNTS Intelligence measures AI adoption directly across consumers, enterprises and public companies. Crypto.com turns those independently measured signals into prediction contracts. Market participants express a view, and each contract settles against fresh, published measurement.

01

MEASURE

PYMNTS Intelligence collects fresh consumer, enterprise and corporate evidence.

02

CREATE

Consequential, measurable questions become clearly defined prediction contracts.

03

TRADE

Eligible participants express a view through Crypto.com’s regulated market infrastructure.

04

SETTLE

Contracts settle against published definitions, sources, measurement and calendars.

Methodology and Settlement

Every contract starts and ends with independent measurement.

The AI Market is powered exclusively by the AI measurement framework developed by PYMNTS Intelligence through nearly 30 months of continuous measurement. Historical data establishes each benchmark and contract methodology. Fresh monthly and quarterly measurements determine settlement.

Read the Methodology

Contract specification

Inspectable by design

DefinitionApproved contract language and measurable threshold.
Measurement sourcePYMNTS Intelligence measurement engine and published source.
Close dateApproved Crypto.com contract calendar.
Settlement dateFresh monthly or quarterly measurement release.
Audit trailDefinitions, sources, measurement and settlement documentation.

What We Measure

Three engines measure AI adoption as it changes.

Independent measurement provides the evidence behind every market definition and settlement.

Monthly

Consumer Behavior

A nationally representative study of 4,000 U.S. adults measures AI use across work, health, education, commerce and everyday life.

Quarterly

Enterprise Deployment

A study of 500 U.S. enterprises measures production agents, automation, investment, productivity and business outcomes.

Quarterly

Corporate and Market Disclosure

Validated analysis of SEC filings, earnings materials and public disclosures measures AI investment, revenue, workforce impact and capital allocation.

50+
Contracts at Launch
50
New Contracts Each Quarter
30
Months of Historical Measurement

Market Analysis

Reporting on movement, launches and settlements.

Watch this space for contract settlement announcements, news and editorial coverage.

Eligibility and jurisdiction disclosures will follow Crypto.com legal and compliance review. Contract titles shown here are review placeholders and must be replaced by the approved Crypto.com feed before publication.