Coupa Builds a Digital Twin for Global Risk

Highlights
The traditional focus on supply chain efficiency — minimizing costs, inventory and friction — has given way to a new era where resilience and agility are the core goals.
Coupa is embedding AI-driven tariff and scenario planning into its supply chain tools, allowing firms to simulate sourcing options, predict risks and make data-driven decisions through continuous, autonomous modeling.
The future of supply chain management is being defined by connected intelligence — integrating finance, procurement and operations into a unified digital ecosystem powered by AI, digital twins and shared data to enable real-time, cross-functional decision-making.
Watch more: Need to Know: Dean Bain, Coupa
