The Digital Economy’s Longest-Running Grudge Matches
In the digital economy, not every war is fought over market share. Some are fought over principle, some over pricing and some, let’s be honest, because an adult in a black turtleneck or Patagonia vest simply cannot let that one comment go. Payments, banking and tech are supposed to be the sober plumbing of modern commerce. Yet every so often the pipes start rattling, the founders start sniping and the rest of us get front-row seats to a boardroom soap opera with better margins.