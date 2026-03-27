How Better Payments Became a Winning Move in Gaming

Highlights
Early U.S. online gaming payments were fragmented and unreliable, with banks blocking transactions and forcing operators to rely on clunky workarounds that hurt user experience.
The shift to direct bank connections enabled richer data access, allowing providers to improve risk assessment, guarantee transactions and create faster, more seamless payment experiences.
Payments are evolving into a strategic data-driven tool, powering instant transactions, customer insights and future innovations like cashless systems in physical casinos.
In the early days of regulated online gaming in the United States, payments were less a utility than a bottleneck.
John Parsons is chief business officer, gaming at Trustly, a FinTech specializing in online payments, open banking solutions and pay-by-bank fund transfers.