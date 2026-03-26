Lawmakers Press Bank Regulators on Tech Rules and Delays

Highlights
Lawmakers are pressing regulators on whether supervision is slowing deployment of new payments and technology models.
Regulators’ testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday indicated they are moving from blocking activity to redefining how it is supervised, particularly in partnerships and digital assets.
AI, digital assets and payments technology remain key areas of focus.
A House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on financial technology and regulation explored how much supervisory uncertainty banks are expected to tolerate as regulators rework their approach almost in real time.