Patient Financing Becomes Part of the Healthcare Checkout

Highlights
Merchant-offered installments affect where 55% of Gen Z consumers seek medical or dental care.
Cost pressures are particularly pronounced in dental, vision, prescription and mental health expenses, where insurance can leave consumers with substantial costs.
Independent practices can now put financing into the payment flow without building their own credit operations.
For a patient facing a crown, a new pair of prescription lenses or an unexpected veterinary procedure, the decision to proceed can depend as much on when the bill must be paid as on how much it costs.