Buyers Want to Pay Later. Suppliers Want Cash Earlier. Who Funds the Difference?

Highlights
The next B2B payments battle is over time, not speed. Buyers want to preserve cash while suppliers want it sooner; bridging that gap requires someone to finance the interval.
AP and AR platforms are becoming distribution channels for working capital. The firms controlling invoice, approval and payment data can identify financing demand earlier and potentially determine which bank or capital provider funds it.
Payment terms could become dynamically priced. Instead of treating net 30 or net 60 as fixed, platforms could price liquidity invoice by invoice — turning the period between approval and payment into a financial market.
The oldest tension in B2B payments is becoming one of its newest business models. A dollar cannot simultaneously stay longer on the buyer’s balance sheet and arrive earlier on the supplier’s balance sheet unless somebody finances the interval.