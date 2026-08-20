Working Capital Is Becoming a Priced Portfolio for CFOs

Highlights
Receivables, inventory and payables may look equivalent inside the cash conversion cycle, but their different risks and durations mean CFOs can finance each at a different price.
Real-time visibility into invoice approvals, payment behavior and inventory movement can reduce uncertainty, potentially making operating assets cheaper to finance.
As banks connect factoring, asset-based lending, supply chain finance and treasury, CFOs can reserve expensive flexible credit for unpredictable needs while matching predictable assets with cheaper capital.
The next frontier in working capital management isn’t squeezing another day out of receivables or stretching another day of payables. It’s deciding whether those dollars should be financed the same way at all.
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