The Finance Stack’s Great Unbundling Has CFOs Asking What They Need to Own

Highlights
Finance technology is moving from a build-or-buy question to an own-orchestrate-rent model, as APIs and broader platforms make once-specialized capabilities available as services.
The real cost of the modern finance stack increasingly lies in integration, not software, forcing CFOs to separate genuinely strategic systems from expensive but undifferentiated infrastructure.
Georgia’s shared Nasdaq Calypso deployment offers a provocative precedent: if banks can share capital-markets infrastructure while retaining control, corporations may eventually do the same with payments, KYC, fraud and treasury technology.
The bigger the company, the more sprawling its back office tends to be.