Two Years Ago vs. Today: CFOs and the ERP Shift

Highlights
ERP modernization is now a strategic priority, giving CFOs real-time visibility into cash flow, supplier risk and operations.
AI has raised the stakes because companies need modern ERP systems that unify finance and operational data to power accurate, real-time intelligence.
CFOs are focusing ERP upgrades on agility, forecasting and cash flow confidence, and AI readiness and measurable business outcomes are driving investment.
Two years ago, ERP modernization was still easy to postpone.