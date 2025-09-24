Working Capital Moves From Defense to Offense in 2025, Says Visa

Highlights
Visa’s 2025-2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index shows CFOs shifting from defensive cash management to proactive growth strategies.
Visa’s Darren Parslow tells PYMNTS Karen Webster that virtual cards and AI are central to unlocking liquidity and improving supply chain efficiency.
Issuers must deliver faster, data-driven tools and measurable AI performance to meet CFO expectations.
This has been an unusual year, one that has rewarded companies ready to move quickly on unexpected opportunities.
