This Spring, Divest From Clutter to Reclaim Personal Productivity Like a Boss
In the payments and FinTech ecosystem, the concept of friction is usually discussed in the context of checkout flows, cross-border settlements or fragmented API integrations. But as any C-suite executive or private equity lead knows, friction isn’t just a digital metric, it is a physical and mental tax. When your home office becomes a graveyard for outdated pitch decks and your wardrobe starts to show post-funding-roadshow fatigue, the resulting drag on personal productivity is measurable.