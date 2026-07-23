Bad Financial Data Is AI’s Biggest Liability

Highlights
Payments firms are discovering that transaction-level data, not AI alone, shapes financial performance and operational control.
Cross-border payments, new payment rails and expanding transaction volumes have exposed the limits of legacy finance architecture.
As AI moves into production, finance leaders face a choice between modernizing data foundations or building sophisticated tools on unreliable information.
Watch more: Summer School With Fynapse’s Ben Catterall
Ben Catterall is global head of solutions engineering at Fynapse, where he works with payments companies on finance architecture, transaction-level accounting and real-time financial operations.