States Put Big Tech’s AI Advantage Under New Scrutiny

Highlights
State attorneys general are asserting a larger role in national antitrust enforcement, even when federal priorities diverge.
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said consumer complaints often reveal competition problems before they become antitrust cases.
AI may reshape competitive markets, but Skrmetti said uncertainty about future technology should not delay action against proven monopoly conduct.
Watch more: TechReg With Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti
Jonathan Skrmetti is attorney general of Tennessee, where he oversees the state’s antitrust, consumer protection and multistate litigation involving technology platforms, digital markets and other competition matters.
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