Why the Mall of the Future Won’t Have a Parking Lot
By Karen Webster | August 12, 2026
Every morning, they start showing up to shop. By the time the East Coast is at work, the crowd is in the tens of millions.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
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