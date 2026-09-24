Stablecoins Changed the Rails but Haven’t Captured the Economics

Highlights
Circle’s Binance deal and SoFi’s $25 billion card migration suggest the next stablecoin war is about being in control of the customer, wallet and payment flow, not the token itself.
Banks are tokenizing deposits, central banks are connecting sovereign money to blockchain rails, and card networks are burying stablecoins underneath familiar payment products.
Tokenized deposits give banks a way to copy stablecoins’ speed and programmability without surrendering the funding economics that make banking work.
Stablecoins spent years trying to prove they could move money better than banks, and they have succeeded.