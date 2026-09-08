What Stablecoins Can Learn From the $12 Trillion Repo Market

Highlights
CFOs can move digital dollars quickly, but they still lack mature infrastructure for continuously shifting balances among deposits, stablecoins, Treasuries and tokenized cash equivalents.
The repo market shows why intermediation matters more than the asset itself. Its trillions in daily volume depend on dealers connecting fragmented liquidity pools, suggesting the next valuable layer in digital finance may be orchestration.
The breakthrough comes when treasurers can automatically invest, convert and mobilize digital balances with the same sophistication they already apply to conventional corporate cash.
Stablecoins have already proven they can move money across blockchain rails in seconds. The harder problem sits on either side of that transaction: what happens to the money before it moves, and where it goes once it lands.