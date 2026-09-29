Meta’s Agentic Strategy Is Coming for the Main Street Back Office

Highlights
Big Tech wants to run Main Street, not just bring it customers. Meta, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI are expanding beyond advertising and customer acquisition to compete for a larger role in small businesses’ daily operations.
AI could make the fragmented SMB software stack work as one. Intelligent agents promise to connect accounting, commerce, marketing and payments, giving smaller merchants enterprise-grade capabilities without enterprise-sized budgets.
The next platform battle is over who controls the money. As AI agents take on more operational decisions, merchants and payments providers face new questions about ownership of customer relationships, transaction data and revenue-generating activities.
Big Tech’s social and commerce platforms already dominate the web. Now, they want to help run Main Street.