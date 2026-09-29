McDonald’s Puts AI in Charge of the Drive-Thru

Highlights
McDonald’s will roll out ArchIQ, an AI operating system that takes drive-thru orders, tracks inventory and verifies bags before they leave the window, with U.S. deployment starting in 2027.
The company says its Archy voice agent is above 90% accurate and will free at least 50 labor hours per restaurant each week, figures that are self-reported and unaudited.
McDonald’s is backing the rollout with $8.5 billion in franchisee support through 2036 and targets roughly $100,000 in gross annual cash flow per U.S. restaurant from ArchIQ, supply chain and marketing savings combined.
McDonald’s will deploy ArchIQ, an artificial intelligence-powered restaurant operating system, across its network, with U.S. rollout starting in 2027. Its drive-thru voice agent, Archy, takes orders in English and Spanish with accuracy above 90%, Bloomberg reported. The company told investors at its Sept. 23 investor day in Chicago that Archy will free at least 50 labor hours per restaurant each week as it scales. Both figures are the company’s own and unaudited.