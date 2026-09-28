Crypto Lost Its Clarity. Here’s How Industry and Government Are Rebuilding.

Highlights
Crypto lost Clarity, but Washington isn’t waiting. The Fed, SEC and CFTC are advancing digital asset measures without comprehensive legislation, shifting the regulatory battle from Capitol Hill to agency rulemaking.
The old guard is heading for the exits. Leadership changes at the Blockchain Association, SEC and Circle signal a changing of the guard just as crypto’s lobbying strategy and institutional influence face a new test.
The next crypto power struggle is over who controls the money. As stablecoins move deeper into banking, payments and settlement, the industry’s next competitive frontier is shifting from regulatory recognition to ownership of financial infrastructure.
There’s a changing of the guard taking place across crypto.