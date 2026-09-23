SoFi Bets $25 Billion on Putting Stablecoins Behind the Card Swipe

Highlights
SoFi is moving a $25 billion card program onto stablecoin settlement without asking consumers to change a thing, turning digital dollars from a new way to pay into infrastructure buried beneath the swipe.
If the same tokens repeatedly settle card, treasury and cross-border transactions, transaction velocity and settlement volume could matter more than how many digital dollars sit in circulation.
Continuous settlement could free trapped liquidity, but it also means forecasting, fraud controls and treasury operations may need to run around the clock.
Consumers and merchants were supposed to be the silver bullet driving scalable digital asset adoption. The cryptocurrency industry is mature enough for that to have already happened by now, and it hasn’t.