B2B Payments Are Broken. Stablecoins Are Knocking

PYMNTS data finds while 42% of middle-market firms are discussing stablecoins, only 13% are actually using them.

The real hurdle isn’t speed — it’s trust. Stablecoins will only scale if they can match the legal certainty, settlement integrity and institutional safeguards traditional finance spent decades building.

Stablecoins have always been an answer in search of the right problem. As issuers chase a breakout scaling moment across a crowded field of use cases, one opportunity is drawing serious institutional attention: the back-end settlement infrastructure connecting global B2B marketplaces, where trillions in commerce still moves on rails built for another era.

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B2B marketplaces have evolved operationally, but the financial rails connecting them have not. Commerce has become programmable while settlement infrastructure remains largely sequential, fragmented and dependent on banking-hour constraints.

Across procurement networks, supplier ecosystems, logistics platforms and cross-border commerce hubs, transactions still move through fragmented banking systems built for another era. Settlement delays create working capital inefficiencies and reconciliation remains labor-intensive, all while cross-border payments introduce foreign exchange friction, intermediary fees and time-zone dependencies. Meanwhile, marketplaces increasingly function as sophisticated software platforms coordinating thousands of participants in real time.

The mismatch is becoming harder to ignore. In the industry’s latest framing, stablecoins resemble cloud computing or API-based payments infrastructure more than speculative crypto assets. A programmable dollar capable of moving continuously across digital networks appears attractive in a world where marketplaces increasingly operate as always-on global operating systems.

But the deeper challenge facing stablecoins in wholesale ecosystems is not technological substitution. It is standards preservation. Financial history suggests that monetary innovation succeeds not when it replaces trust frameworks, but when it embeds itself inside them without weakening their guarantees.

See also: The Privacy Problem Institutions Can’t Ignore in Stablecoins

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The Future Is a Fragmented Monetary Stack

The future of stablecoins in B2B marketplaces may depend less on technological efficiency than on whether they preserve the credibility, legal certainty and interoperability that traditional settlement systems spent decades building.

Large marketplaces increasingly orchestrate not only transactions but also treasury functions, supplier payments, financing relationships and liquidity management. In many cases, marketplaces already resemble quasi-financial institutions. They hold balances, manage payouts, optimize working capital and facilitate international commerce between participants operating across multiple jurisdictions. Yet most of this activity still depends on settlement rails designed decades ago.

Stablecoins potentially compress treasury management, liquidity coordination and payment orchestration into software infrastructure. A marketplace operating across multiple geographies could theoretically settle transactions instantly, automate payouts through smart contracts, reduce foreign exchange friction and maintain synchronized records across participants.

Yet the more stablecoins position themselves as infrastructure, the more they encounter the same constraints that govern all critical financial infrastructure: trust, legal certainty and settlement finality. Wholesale finance depends on deeply established standards governing ownership, settlement hierarchy, counterparty obligations and legal finality. These systems may appear inefficient compared with programmable digital networks, but their complexity reflects decades of institutional refinement aimed at minimizing systemic risk.

Stablecoins introduce a fundamentally different operational architecture. Their core issue emerges when multiple programmable monetary systems interoperate imperfectly. If stablecoins, tokenized deposits and other forms of programmable money move across interconnected ecosystems, who ultimately guarantees settlement integrity? Who bears liability if transactions fail, smart contracts malfunction, or redemption mechanisms break down across intermediary layers?

These questions sit at the center of the institutional debate over digital assets.

See more: Fed Report Shows Crypto Still Has an Everyday Use Problem

Money’s B2B Future Looks Less Decentralized

The stablecoin landscape’s endemic fragmentation matters far more in B2B and wholesale commerce than it does in retail speculation. A retail consumer can tolerate minor friction between digital wallets or token ecosystems. A multinational supply chain managing billions in commercial obligations cannot tolerate ambiguity around settlement finality or redemption certainty.

Stablecoins may indeed modernize B2B marketplaces by reducing friction and enabling more efficient financial coordination across global commerce networks. But their long-term viability will depend on whether they can integrate into existing trust architectures without diluting the legal certainty and settlement integrity those systems were designed to protect.

Marketplaces thrive on network effects and operational coordination. Their value depends on reducing friction across large ecosystems of buyers, suppliers and financial counterparties. But if the underlying monetary systems introduce uncertainty around final settlement, liquidity access or redemption reliability, marketplaces may inherit new forms of systemic complexity rather than eliminate existing ones.

Findings in the March PYMNTS Intelligence report “Stablecoins Gain Ground: Why CFOs See More Promise There Than in Crypto” revealed that while 42% of middle-market companies have at least discussed stablecoins, only 13% have reported actual stablecoin use.

Still, nearly half of CFOs surveyed for the report say that integration with major banks would make stablecoins more relevant to their operations, while 67% point to regulatory and compliance uncertainty as a key hurdle to overcome.