B2B Payments Are Broken. Stablecoins Are Knocking

Highlights
Stablecoins are shifting from crypto curiosity to B2B infrastructure play, targeting the trillion-dollar inefficiencies buried inside global marketplace settlement systems.
The real hurdle isn’t speed — it’s trust. Stablecoins will only scale if they can match the legal certainty, settlement integrity and institutional safeguards traditional finance spent decades building.
PYMNTS data finds while 42% of middle-market firms are discussing stablecoins, only 13% are actually using them.
Stablecoins have always been an answer in search of the right problem. As issuers chase a breakout scaling moment across a crowded field of use cases, one opportunity is drawing serious institutional attention: the back-end settlement infrastructure connecting global B2B marketplaces, where trillions in commerce still moves on rails built for another era.