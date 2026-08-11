Thredd Helps Cashi Turn Stablecoins Into Everyday Money

Highlights
Stablecoins are scaling into commerce by sitting behind existing card credentials, turning interoperability and not merchant crypto acceptance into the key payments opportunity.
As digital dollars proliferate across issuers and blockchains, processors and card networks could gain value by translating fragmented stablecoin balances into conventional payments.
Rising stablecoin card spending should not be confused with a self-contained stablecoin economy, as cards make the off-ramp seamless, while merchants still largely receive traditional money.
Stablecoins do not have an acceptance problem in the conventional sense. They have an interoperability problem.