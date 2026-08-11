Thredd Helps Cashi Turn Stablecoins Into Everyday Money

Rising stablecoin card spending should not be confused with a self-contained stablecoin economy, as cards make the off-ramp seamless, while merchants still largely receive traditional money.

As digital dollars proliferate across issuers and blockchains, processors and card networks could gain value by translating fragmented stablecoin balances into conventional payments.

Stablecoins are scaling into commerce by sitting behind existing card credentials, turning interoperability and not merchant crypto acceptance into the key payments opportunity.

Stablecoins do not have an acceptance problem in the conventional sense. They have an interoperability problem.

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Thredd’s new partnership with stablecoin platform Cashi, announced Tuesday (Aug. 11), is important not because another cryptocurrency card is entering the market. It is important because the stablecoin economy is beginning to standardize around an increasingly clear commercial architecture. It is keeping the digital asset on the funding side, preserving conventional card infrastructure on the acceptance side, and monetizing the translation layer in between.

Thredd will provide issuer-processing infrastructure for Cashi’s stablecoin spending card, which is launching first in Hong Kong with plans to expand into Mexico. Cashi users can hold and transfer digital assets and spend against those balances using a Visa credential. The firms are not asking merchants to understand blockchain settlement or consumers to find stores displaying a “Stablecoins accepted here” sign. Instead, they are partnering to put a digital-dollar balance behind a familiar card and letting existing payments infrastructure handle the rest.

Rather than overthrowing the card networks, digital dollars may first become useful by learning how to live inside them.

See also: The Stablecoin Sandwich Is Missing the Trust Layer

The Complexity of Stablecoins Is Being Abstracted Away

Merchant acceptance is among the hardest layers of payments to rebuild. Global card networks already connect issuers, acquirers, processors, fraud systems, wallets and tens of millions of merchant endpoints. Reproducing that infrastructure merely to preserve an ideologically cleaner form of crypto settlement would be economically inefficient.

Stablecoin companies today are instead choosing distribution over purity. The result is an inversion of one of crypto’s older narratives. Stablecoins may grow faster because they do not require the card system to disappear. And the emergence of stablecoin-funded cards creates another business layer of infrastructure providers that translate between blockchain-based balances and conventional payments systems. That is where companies such as Thredd sit.

A stablecoin wallet seeking global card functionality still needs issuer processing, transaction authorization, ledger orchestration, compliance controls, tokenization, wallet provisioning and network connectivity. These functions do not become less important because the consumer’s source of funds happens to sit on a blockchain.

Stablecoins add another funding architecture into an already fragmented payments environment. A processor capable of abstracting that complexity gives FinTechs the ability to treat different underlying forms of money as interchangeable inputs into the same consumer payment product. That begins to resemble the role payments orchestration platforms play for merchants.

The competitive advantage is not owning the rail. It is making the choice of rail irrelevant to the customer.

“We think of stablecoins as rails,” Mastercard Executive Vice President of Blockchain and Digital Assets Raj Dhamodharan told PYMNTS in February. “Each stablecoin can be thought of as a global ACH, where the consumer doesn’t see the complexity.”

Read also: Nobody Told the ERP That Blockchain Won

Card Networks Have Market Share to Gain From Stablecoin Fragmentation

Instead of eliminating network relevance, crypto fragmentation may reinforce it. Visa and Mastercard already monetize interoperability across banks, currencies, geographies and merchant-acquiring systems. Stablecoins add another dimension and become one more funding source behind a credential that already works almost everywhere consumers want to spend.

The Thredd and Cashi partnership comes at a time of growing consumer demand for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to work like familiar forms of money and allow them to make everyday purchases, as the PYMNTS Intelligence report “From Asset to Everyday Money: Making Digital Currencies Spendable” showed.

“Limited merchant acceptance, transaction costs and uneven user experiences still separate ownership from routine use,” PYMNTS reported Tuesday, adding that the research points to connecting digital assets to the banking apps, cards and payment networks consumers already understand.

The report found that 42% of stablecoin holders said they want to use digital assets for major purchases, with 28% already doing so. And 71% of stablecoin holders said they would use a linked debit card to spend their coins.

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