Nobody Told the ERP That Blockchain Won

As institutions connect multiple networks and tokenized ecosystems, the industry may end up recreating the coordination layer blockchain sought to eliminate.

Even as real-time payments and tokenized deposits emerge, most ERP and treasury management systems rely on delayed reconciliation, overnight updates, and periodic cash visibility.

While tokenized deposits and assets can move instantly within blockchain networks, the harder challenge is achieving interoperability and final settlement across other financial systems.

Blockchain finance has spent years making the inevitable seem imminent.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

This week, industry insiders raised the stakes further, predicting that Wall Street will operate solely on blockchain technology in under five years. The logic tracks: Once assets are digitized and placed on blockchain-based infrastructure, longstanding inefficiencies begin to fall away. Deposits move at internet speed. Value transfers become as seamless as information transfers. Capital markets run around the clock, not around banking hours.

But the harder question comes after tokenization. Moving money between institutions, systems, and counterparties while maintaining trust, certainty and finality has always been finance’s most difficult problem. Blockchain does not automatically solve it.

Settlement remains the bottleneck. And within the regulated financial perimeter, the same decentralized, 24/7 attributes that give blockchain its futuristic character may now be the obstacle standing between promise and inevitability.

Read also: FDIC Just Showed Why Banks May Win the Digital Dollar Race

Tokenization and Settlement Are Not the Same Thing

As enterprises begin exploring tokenized deposits, digital cash instruments, and blockchain-enabled treasury operations, attention is shifting away from asset creation and toward a less glamorous but ultimately more consequential issue: interoperability between financial networks and the mechanics of real-time settlement. A corporate treasury department does not operate on a single network. Neither does the global financial system. Real-world transactions routinely cross institutional, technological and geographic boundaries.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Tokenization is often discussed as though it automatically solves transaction friction. In reality, tokenization and settlement are distinct challenges. A tokenized asset can represent a bank deposit, a Treasury security, an invoice, or virtually any financial instrument. The token may move instantly across a network. Ownership may update in seconds.

That does not necessarily mean value has settled. Settlement is the process through which counterparties achieve finality, or the point at which payment is irrevocable and obligations are extinguished. Financial institutions have spent decades building systems designed around this requirement because settlement failures create liquidity risk, credit risk and operational risk.

Blockchain technology promised to collapse multiple layers of financial infrastructure into a single ledger. In theory, the ledger itself could serve as both recordkeeper and settlement engine. In practice, enterprise finance rarely operates inside a single network.

A multinational corporation may use multiple banks, dozens of payment providers, several ERP platforms, and treasury systems spanning multiple jurisdictions. Suppliers may operate on different networks with customers that use entirely different rails. Layered around that, regulators across jurisdictions may require separate reporting environments.

The result is a fragmented landscape in which tokenized assets can often move efficiently within individual ecosystems but encounter friction when crossing institutional boundaries.

See also: Behind the Stablecoin Buzz, Old-School Infrastructure Still Runs the Show

Enterprise Systems Determine Whether Blockchain Finance Scales

Tokenized deposits offer a glimpse of what future treasury operations could look like: continuous liquidity visibility, programmable cash management, automated reconciliation, and settlement occurring around the clock rather than within banking windows.

Achieving that vision requires more than blockchain infrastructure. It requires ERP vendors, treasury management platforms, banks, payment providers, and corporate finance teams to rethink workflows built around batch-era assumptions. PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster has repeatedly highlighted this with Ryan Rugg, global head of digital assets for Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS), on “From the Block,” noting that ERPs serve as “the gating factor for adoption at scale.”

And were any substantial degree of tokenization to go live today, organizations would be caught in the gap between what their current solutions support and what tokenized operations require. Treasury systems may not recognize payments in real-time, cash forecasting tools may still update according to overnight cycles, and liquidity is likely to remain anchored to legacy operating rhythms.

See also: Why Stablecoins Are a Money Story, Not a Consumer Story

Still, the marketplace is continuing to move forward. PYMNTS last week covered efforts by America’s biggest banks to launch a shared tokenized deposit network. The timing is noteworthy, the report said, because stablecoins for years dominated conversations about a digital dollar. And on Thursday (June 11), Citigroup launched tokenized depositary receipts that are designed to broaden access to private markets using blockchain infrastructure.

As PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster wrote in January, the long-term winner may be tokenized deposits that preserve the regulatory structure and economics of commercial banking while delivering the programmability and around-the-clock settlement capabilities associated with blockchain-based money.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s proposed GENIUS Act framework, for which comments closed this Tuesday (June 9), explicitly distinguishes payment stablecoins from deposits recorded on distributed ledger technology and points toward a future in which banks themselves issue blockchain-based versions of traditional deposits.