Nobody Told the ERP That Blockchain Won

Highlights
While tokenized deposits and assets can move instantly within blockchain networks, the harder challenge is achieving interoperability and final settlement across other financial systems.
Even as real-time payments and tokenized deposits emerge, most ERP and treasury management systems rely on delayed reconciliation, overnight updates, and periodic cash visibility.
As institutions connect multiple networks and tokenized ecosystems, the industry may end up recreating the coordination layer blockchain sought to eliminate.
Blockchain finance has spent years making the inevitable seem imminent.