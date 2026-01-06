Tokenized Deposits Steal Stablecoin Buzz — and the Business Model
In 2026, tokenized bank deposits overtake stablecoins as the preferred on-chain dollar for institutional and wholesale money, not because stablecoins disappear, but because banks turn deposits into programmable infrastructure without breaking the existing financial system.
