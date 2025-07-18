Trump Signs GENIUS Bill as Private Stablecoins Corner CBDCs in Digital Dollar Race

Highlights
President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. crypto law focused on regulating stablecoins, signaling a major political and regulatory milestone.
While the GENIUS Act supports private stablecoins, attempts to ban a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) were excluded from the bill and later linked to other legislation.
The act lays groundwork for a new financial model built on stablecoins, prompting banks and institutions to prepare for transparency, liquidity and compliance challenges.
It finally happened. On Friday (July 18), at a White House Ceremony, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law the country’s first-ever piece of crypto legislation, the GENIUS Act.