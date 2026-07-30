Debit Data Shows Which Banks Get Everyday Payments Right

Highlights
Debit loyalty can erode when false declines, unclear transaction data and card interruptions disrupt routine spending.
Young consumers expect digital account opening, immediate credentials and wallet provisioning, while issuers still must serve customers with different levels of comfort with new features.
Better merchant data can improve fraud decisions and reduce chargebacks, giving issuers a clearer path to fewer unnecessary disruptions.
Watch more: Need to Know With Justin Monk of FIS
Justin Monk is vice president of Debit ATM and Software at FIS, where his work focuses on debit payment technology and the systems supporting cardholder experiences.
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