The Cost of Showing Up Is Changing the Price of Labor
Ask what expensive gas does to a household, and you’ll get the familiar answer. It squeezes the budget. Less to spend, more to worry about. An affordability story, and a tired one.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Simon Khalaf is CEO of WorkWhile, an hourly labor marketplace that serves as employer of record and uses technology to match workers with available shifts.