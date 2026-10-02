EMVCo Framework Targets Consumer Intent in Agentic Payments

Highlights
EMVCo’s proposed Intent Services would let payment participants register, reference, retrieve and manage consumer-authorized intent before, during and after a transaction.
EMVCo may develop know your agent capabilities and agentic transaction indicators to identify agents and signal their involvement in payments.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 56% of consumers would let AI agents search and compare products, but just 37% would let them authorize payments.
Artificial intelligence agents add information to a card payment that merchants, issuers and networks don’t routinely exchange today: what the consumer authorized the agent to do and whether the transaction falls within that authority.