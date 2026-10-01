Banks’ Blockchain Bet Comes Down to Moving the Money

Interoperability is tokenization’s next test. The breakthrough comes when tokenized deposits, securities and collateral can move seamlessly across banks and networks — turning blockchain from a bank-specific capability into financial-market infrastructure.

The real dividing line is production, not pilots. J.P. Morgan, Citi and HSBC are already using blockchain infrastructure for institutional payments, liquidity and assets, while other banks remain focused on experimentation and proofs of concept.

“Tokenized” no longer means one thing. Banks are operating across a spectrum from experimental blockchain labs and tokenized securities to production-grade tokenized deposits that move regulated money 24/7.

Wall Street’s embrace of digital assets has reached the point where saying a bank is “doing blockchain” reveals almost nothing about what it can actually do on-chain.

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One bank may be experimenting with tokenized securities inside an innovation lab. Another may let corporate customers move tokenized commercial-bank deposits around the clock, while a third may issue digital representations of real-world assets but still settle the cash leg through conventional infrastructure. And a handful are beginning to connect the pieces, putting both money and assets onto programmable rails.

Morgan Stanley this week established a Digital Asset Lab to test technologies including stablecoins, tokenization and decentralized finance, according to reports about the initiative. The lab is deliberately separated from the bank’s core systems, underscoring how much of institutional tokenization remains experimental even as banks expand their ambitions.

Regulators, meanwhile, are preparing for something bigger. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Michael Selig said Sept. 22 that markets should prepare for “mass tokenization,” including infrastructure capable of supporting on-chain finance and potentially 24/7 markets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has moved beyond rhetoric. Its Sept. 17 Innovation Exemption provides temporary, conditional relief allowing certain venues to trade tokenized National Market System stocks through permissioned on-chain infrastructure.

The result is a financial system where assets are moving toward the blockchain at very different speeds.

Read more: Crypto Lost Its Clarity. Here’s How Industry and Government Are Rebuilding.

Tokenization Can Mean Different Things to Different Banks

Tokenization also has a definition problem. Tokenized assets, tokenized deposits and stablecoins may all use distributed ledgers, but economically they are different instruments.

A tokenized security digitizes ownership or economic rights associated with an asset. A tokenized deposit represents commercial-bank money and remains a liability of the issuing bank. A stablecoin typically represents a claim structured separately from a traditional commercial-bank deposit and is designed to circulate more broadly, often across public blockchain networks.

J.P. Morgan provides perhaps the clearest illustration of how far production infrastructure can move beyond experimentation. Kinexys by J.P. Morgan said in April that its blockchain-based infrastructure had processed more than $3 trillion since inception and was averaging more than $5 billion in transactions per day. Its dollar-denominated deposit token, JPM Coin, or JPMD, also became available for institutional clients on Base following a proof of concept.

Meanwhile Citi’s Citi Token Services uses tokenized deposits to enable institutional clients to move liquidity and make payments beyond conventional banking cutoffs. On Sept. 28, Citi said the service was expanding into Japan and the United Arab Emirates, bringing its footprint to seven markets, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Hong Kong and Singapore.

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Citi has also begun connecting that infrastructure to other institutions. Siam Commercial Bank became the first financial-institution client to go live with Citi’s integrated 24/7 USD Clearing and Token Services solution in July, enabling near-real-time cross-border dollar payments.

Tokenization, in a way, is already looking less like a product category and more like an alternative operating layer for custody, assets, liquidity and settlement.

See also: What Stablecoins Can Learn From the $12 Trillion Repo Market

Interoperability Is Blockchain Finance’s Missing Layer

The dividing line is emerging between banks that can represent something on a blockchain and banks that can use that representation to move regulated money, assets and collateral in production.

HSBC offers another useful benchmark for what “tokenized” can mean in production. Its Tokenized Deposit Service allows participating corporate customers to convert deposits into digital tokens and move those funds between blockchain wallets in real time, 24/7. The tokens remain digital records of underlying commercial-bank deposits rather than becoming separate crypto assets.

Still, what the blockchain products appearing across the traditional financial services landscape reveal is that banks are solving intra-network tokenization before they have solved inter-network tokenization.

Most production systems remain bounded environments. A tokenized deposit issued by one institution does not automatically move onto another bank’s ledger. A tokenized security may still encounter traditional custody, compliance or settlement infrastructure. Different blockchains create different technical and governance requirements.

That hasn’t stopped the marketplace from working to remove those frictions, however. Lloyds Banking Group and Visa, for example, on Wednesday (Sept. 30) completed a seven-day live pilot that tested cross-border settlement using stablecoins.

“The Wallet Effect: How Credit Unions Can Close the Digital Currency Access Gap,” a June 2026 Credit Union Tracker from PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera, found increasing interest in digital currency among younger consumers, though less of a grasp on how different digital assets work.

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