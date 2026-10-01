Banks’ Blockchain Bet Comes Down to Moving the Money

Highlights
“Tokenized” no longer means one thing. Banks are operating across a spectrum from experimental blockchain labs and tokenized securities to production-grade tokenized deposits that move regulated money 24/7.
The real dividing line is production, not pilots. J.P. Morgan, Citi and HSBC are already using blockchain infrastructure for institutional payments, liquidity and assets, while other banks remain focused on experimentation and proofs of concept.
Interoperability is tokenization’s next test. The breakthrough comes when tokenized deposits, securities and collateral can move seamlessly across banks and networks — turning blockchain from a bank-specific capability into financial-market infrastructure.
Wall Street’s embrace of digital assets has reached the point where saying a bank is “doing blockchain” reveals almost nothing about what it can actually do on-chain.