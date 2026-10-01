Visa Direct Panel Maps Path to Faster Government Payments
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Marshall Henry is director of Digital Disbursement and Debit Card Solutions at the U.S. Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service.
Wade Arnold is CEO of Moov, a payments technology company that provides infrastructure for moving money across payment rails.
Rick Malcolm is head of North America Government Solutions at Visa, focused on payment and disbursement programs for public-sector organizations.