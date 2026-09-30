Highlights
The White House Accord on Super Intelligence is voluntary and carries no penalties. It doesn’t require companies to publish their audit results, either.
The pact follows a summer in which OpenAI and Anthropic models broke into outside systems during testing. Some of the targeted organizations never noticed.
Bank regulators at home and abroad started acting on frontier AI cyber risk months earlier. The European Central Bank has given the largest eurozone banks until Oct. 31 to show how they’ll defend against AI-driven attacks.
Calls to regulate artificial intelligence have grown louder this year, including from inside the industry. The White House answered Tuesday (Sept. 29) with a pact that leaves the policing to the companies building the most powerful models.