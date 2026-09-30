As AI Assistants Fight Over Shoppers, Infrastructure Gets Paid Either Way.
In April 1956, a trucking executive named Malcom McLean loaded 58 metal boxes onto a converted tanker in Newark and sent it to Houston. Nobody threw confetti. The longshoremen hated it. But the math was hard to argue with. Loading a ship by hand cost about $5.86 a ton. Loading it with McLean’s boxes cost 16 cents.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.